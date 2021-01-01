Loading…
Logo for the brand Skunk's Butt Products

Skunk's Butt Products

Skunk's Butt Lip Balm

About this product

Another innovative product from Skunk's Butt! We've combined the best of both worlds; THC and CBD in a luxuriously smooth and fun lip balm! Just the right combination of butters, oils, cannabis, colors, & flavors to give you a wonderful tingle for any occasion.
- On your lips to heal, seal & protect.
- Your new face paint during game-day, or
- lower... to share a tingle with that someone special.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!