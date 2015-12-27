Loading…
Animal Crackers

by Sky High Gardens
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Notable Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene

This Indica powerhouse is foreboding at first site, a model for craft cannabis. This beautiful variety wears a purple and white dress that sets to impress even the most critical with a smooth, black licorice smoke. Enjoy your soon-to-be-favorite flower for a deep, cerebral experience.

About this strain

Picture of Animal Cookies
Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

Animal Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
704 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Sky High Gardens
Sky High Gardens
WE LIVE CRAFT CANNABIS.
Sky High Gardens resides on 1st Avenue South, adjacent to Starbucks headquarters, where we hear the crowd from Safeco and Qwest fields roar. With such close proximity to downtown Seattle we are often asked “Why grow here?” yet to us, it is an afterthought. This is where we live, so this is where the plants take root.

Aided by cool Puget Sound marine air, our ocean grown buds are an inspiration for our hard work and represent our relentless pursuit of top quality.

Our commitment to excellence began as a medical operation, and remains the center piece as the Sky High brand grows in size. Quality cannot be forced, however by providing unparalleled attention to detail we create an atmosphere in which the plants are encouraged to thrive and mature to their full potential.

At Sky High Gardens, Craft is defined by taking the extra care necessary to cultivate in small batches which produce flavor and effect miles above the rest.