About this product
3Chi’s distillate is the perfect way to quickly and accurately use delta-8 oil with little-to-no cleanup needed. The 1 ml graduated glass, Luer lock syringe allows for precise dispensing, and includes a blunt-tip needle for improved performance.
The delta-8 distillate contains 99.5 percent active cannabinoids, and will always be between 91 and 95 percent pure delta-8, depending on the batch.
All Skyhio products are made with cannabinoids extracted from 100-percent organic hemp grown right here in the United States.
Delta 8 THC Distillate Syringe Product Description
Description: 1ml glass syringe with premium Delta 8 THC oil and a 14 gauge 1/2″ blunt tip
Serving Size: Use only as directed by your doctor. 5-10mg of Delta 8 THC is typical.
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC distillate
Extract Description
Type: Delta 8 THC distillate
Δ8THC Concentration: varies per batch
Crystallization: Does not crystallize
Origin Material: Organically grown hemp
Δ9THC Content: None detected
Terpenes: No
About this brand
Skyhio
Skyhio is an affordable way to shop premium Delta 8 THC products. We are best known for for our line of delicious and powerful Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, featuring flavors such as bubblegum, cherry pie, and wedding cake.