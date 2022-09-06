3Chi’s distillate is the perfect way to quickly and accurately use delta-8 oil with little-to-no cleanup needed. The 1 ml graduated glass, Luer lock syringe allows for precise dispensing, and includes a blunt-tip needle for improved performance.

The delta-8 distillate contains 99.5 percent active cannabinoids, and will always be between 91 and 95 percent pure delta-8, depending on the batch.



All Skyhio products are made with cannabinoids extracted from 100-percent organic hemp grown right here in the United States.



Delta 8 THC Distillate Syringe Product Description

Description: 1ml glass syringe with premium Delta 8 THC oil and a 14 gauge 1/2″ blunt tip

Serving Size: Use only as directed by your doctor. 5-10mg of Delta 8 THC is typical.

Ingredients: Delta 8 THC distillate

Extract Description

Type: Delta 8 THC distillate

Δ8THC Concentration: varies per batch

Crystallization: Does not crystallize

Origin Material: Organically grown hemp

Δ9THC Content: None detected

Terpenes: No