Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



LSD is a near-even hybrid strain created through the crossing of Mazar-I-Sharif with Skunk #1. It has a strong earthy flavor and smell, with an underlying sweet taste. As its name suggests, LSD produces a happy, strong high focused in the head. At the same time, the indica cross provides a calming effect ideal for chronic body aches. LSD is great at relieving anxiety and depression, as well as helping other chronic illnesses.

