Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



OG Kush is a hybrid strain created through the crossing of Chemdawg with Hindu Kush. The aroma has a spicy kushy overtone that's accented by sour citrus, woody pine and pungent fuel. As soon as you exhale, your brain will fill with an uplifted sense of unfocused happiness and ease. You'll find yourself feeling extra sociable, with a hit of hunger. These effects make OG Kush a great choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings or depression, appetite loss or nausea and migraines or headaches.

read more