Our classic B Bud flower in convenient .5g and 1g joints. Available in a single 1g pre-roll 3/5/7 1g pre-roll packs & half gram 2/5/10/28/56 pre-roll packs.



White Fire OG is an indica strain created through the crossing of Fire OG with The White. White Fire OG has a pungent and earthy aroma with a touch of citrus and herbal. White Fire OG is mainly cerebral but has an uplifting effect on your body and helps in minimizing lethargy. People often choose White Fire OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety.

