Ben Stein’s voice has been implanted into my mind from the Clear Eyes commercials. As I started smoking weed, Clear Eyes were the eye drops. They always seemed to have a special place in my pockets. This design embodies the Clear Eyes product with the Realeyez brand, Clear Eyez. It’s a homage to that moment after the smoke clears, you hit the drops, and the adventure begins. Clear Eyez hydrates realness, REALieves doubt, reassures & clarifies for long lasting realness. Remember, don’t let the anything blur your vision. Real eyez realize real lies.

Show more