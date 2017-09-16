Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

CBD Critical Mass Pre-Roll 7g 7-pack

by Smoke-Rite
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 10%
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of CBD Critical Mass
CBD Critical Mass

CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.    

CBD Critical Mass effects

Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
37% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Smoke-Rite
Smoke-Rite
Shop products
Smoke-Rite