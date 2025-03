Miracle Mints (AKA Cap Junky) is an extremely potent and pungent indica, bred from Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. It smells like sour fruit rind with dank hints of gas and pepper. Its smoke hits very smooth and tastes astringent and peppery. This maximum-THC cultivar is ideal for experienced smokers, with intense and long-lasting euphoric effects.

read more