Unwind is an indica and will bring you to a relaxed, stress-free state of mind.



Sneakers are professionally packed using 100% ground, quality flower from our indoor, small-batch grow in north Phoenix. The best part: we use the very best of our in-season, peak harvest strains to deliver the effect you want every time you light up.



No Shake.

No Sh!t.

Professionally packed, 100% flower prerolls.



Sneakers are rolled & ready for good times in the city you love.