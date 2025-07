Not to be confused with Biscotti! Our Bosscotti combines the boss Don Mega crossed to the Biscotti to create our selection. A more sativa, narrow-leaf leaning cultivar with flowers that show hues of purple and a bit of foxtailing. Excellent frost and a stink that is just foul smelling funky, for those consumers that love stinky girls.



While she grows and leans a bit more to the sativa, narrow-leaf side, she still packs a punch and splits the effects between more uplifting and sedative, for a balanced and pleasurable high with the best of both worlds.



Terpenes: Limonene, b-Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene



Lineage:

Biscotti

Don Mega



