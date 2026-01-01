This cut was selected from Ethos' Crescendo RBxV2. Sol Canna's selection was a unique, citrus-heavy plant, with notes of mandarin orange and grapefruit. With hues of purple and the sweet profile, our Crescendo brings a zippy, uplifting high that is well suited for the cannabis connoisseur as well as those new to the plant.



A great, creative and happy high is exalted with a smooth and anti-anxiety high that makes for a great daytime smoke. Enjoy the Crescendo for her flavor, the relaxation, and the uplifting effects.



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Terpenes: b-Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, linalool



Lineage:

Chem D

I-95

Mandarin Cookies

