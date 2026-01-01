About this product
This cut was selected from Ethos' Crescendo RBxV2. Sol Canna's selection was a unique, citrus-heavy plant, with notes of mandarin orange and grapefruit. With hues of purple and the sweet profile, our Crescendo brings a zippy, uplifting high that is well suited for the cannabis connoisseur as well as those new to the plant.
A great, creative and happy high is exalted with a smooth and anti-anxiety high that makes for a great daytime smoke. Enjoy the Crescendo for her flavor, the relaxation, and the uplifting effects.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terpenes: b-Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, linalool
Lineage:
Chem D
I-95
Mandarin Cookies
A great, creative and happy high is exalted with a smooth and anti-anxiety high that makes for a great daytime smoke. Enjoy the Crescendo for her flavor, the relaxation, and the uplifting effects.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terpenes: b-Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, linalool
Lineage:
Chem D
I-95
Mandarin Cookies
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
This cut was selected from Ethos' Crescendo RBxV2. Sol Canna's selection was a unique, citrus-heavy plant, with notes of mandarin orange and grapefruit. With hues of purple and the sweet profile, our Crescendo brings a zippy, uplifting high that is well suited for the cannabis connoisseur as well as those new to the plant.
A great, creative and happy high is exalted with a smooth and anti-anxiety high that makes for a great daytime smoke. Enjoy the Crescendo for her flavor, the relaxation, and the uplifting effects.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terpenes: b-Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, linalool
Lineage:
Chem D
I-95
Mandarin Cookies
A great, creative and happy high is exalted with a smooth and anti-anxiety high that makes for a great daytime smoke. Enjoy the Crescendo for her flavor, the relaxation, and the uplifting effects.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terpenes: b-Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, linalool
Lineage:
Chem D
I-95
Mandarin Cookies
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SOL CANNA
Sol Canna cultivates premium, sustainably grown cannabis that enhances the recreational experience for our customers while promoting wellness, community, and environmental stewardship. We are dedicated to quality cultivation, innovation, and responsible growing practices, ensuring that every plant is nurtured with care. Our goal is to create a product that not only delivers an exceptional experience but also respects the planet and supports local communities. We strive to foster an inclusive and educational environment where the benefits of cannabis can be enjoyed responsibly and with intention.
Notice a problem?Report this item