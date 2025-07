Graboid Fuel



Description

A vigorous and powerful plant, with strong stems to compliment her strong flavors, smells, and potency. Much more sedative and stoney, acting as a boon for pain relief, this plant combines the potency and sheer power of the OG’s with a little flavor and color from the Purple Urkle.



Mostly gas kush funk with a little bit of that Urkle sweetness collaborate with dense frosted flowers marked by occasional coloring on the top colas. Our OG with an urkle twist. The Graboid Fuel name is an homage to the stinkiest creatures to ever grace the silver screen, and this girl represents all the stink and power of the mythical beast from Tremors.



-----------------------------------------------------------



Terpenes: b-Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene



Lineage:

50% Irene

25% Triangle Kush

25% Purple Urkle





read more