Holy GMOly



Description

A tall and productive plant that is packed with fruity flavors. Leaning heavily towards the narrow leaf, sativa spectrum. She carries the terpene intensity of the GMO, but fully sweet fruit candy funk that gives the GMO smell intensity a new fruity spin. Delightful hints of flintstone vitamins, fun dip, and smarties.



Holy GMOly grows long branches that love to flop but are dotted with absolutely frosted flowers carrying light hues of purple. This plant can provide a more uplifting, happy, and energetic experience, complimenting the sweetness of her smell and flavors with a delightful experience and potency that is sure to impress even for the most experienced cannabis users and make you want to say, Holy GMOly!



---------------------------------------------------------



Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene



Lineage:

25% Red Pop

25% Runtz

25% GMO

6.25% Banana OG (Orgnkids)

6.25% Blackberry

6.25% Bubba Kush

3.13% Fire OG

3.13% GS Cookies





