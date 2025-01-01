About this product
Holy GMOly
Description
A tall and productive plant that is packed with fruity flavors. Leaning heavily towards the narrow leaf, sativa spectrum. She carries the terpene intensity of the GMO, but fully sweet fruit candy funk that gives the GMO smell intensity a new fruity spin. Delightful hints of flintstone vitamins, fun dip, and smarties.
Holy GMOly grows long branches that love to flop but are dotted with absolutely frosted flowers carrying light hues of purple. This plant can provide a more uplifting, happy, and energetic experience, complimenting the sweetness of her smell and flavors with a delightful experience and potency that is sure to impress even for the most experienced cannabis users and make you want to say, Holy GMOly!
---------------------------------------------------------
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene
Lineage:
25% Red Pop
25% Runtz
25% GMO
6.25% Banana OG (Orgnkids)
6.25% Blackberry
6.25% Bubba Kush
3.13% Fire OG
3.13% GS Cookies
Description
A tall and productive plant that is packed with fruity flavors. Leaning heavily towards the narrow leaf, sativa spectrum. She carries the terpene intensity of the GMO, but fully sweet fruit candy funk that gives the GMO smell intensity a new fruity spin. Delightful hints of flintstone vitamins, fun dip, and smarties.
Holy GMOly grows long branches that love to flop but are dotted with absolutely frosted flowers carrying light hues of purple. This plant can provide a more uplifting, happy, and energetic experience, complimenting the sweetness of her smell and flavors with a delightful experience and potency that is sure to impress even for the most experienced cannabis users and make you want to say, Holy GMOly!
---------------------------------------------------------
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene
Lineage:
25% Red Pop
25% Runtz
25% GMO
6.25% Banana OG (Orgnkids)
6.25% Blackberry
6.25% Bubba Kush
3.13% Fire OG
3.13% GS Cookies
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Holy GMOly
Description
A tall and productive plant that is packed with fruity flavors. Leaning heavily towards the narrow leaf, sativa spectrum. She carries the terpene intensity of the GMO, but fully sweet fruit candy funk that gives the GMO smell intensity a new fruity spin. Delightful hints of flintstone vitamins, fun dip, and smarties.
Holy GMOly grows long branches that love to flop but are dotted with absolutely frosted flowers carrying light hues of purple. This plant can provide a more uplifting, happy, and energetic experience, complimenting the sweetness of her smell and flavors with a delightful experience and potency that is sure to impress even for the most experienced cannabis users and make you want to say, Holy GMOly!
---------------------------------------------------------
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene
Lineage:
25% Red Pop
25% Runtz
25% GMO
6.25% Banana OG (Orgnkids)
6.25% Blackberry
6.25% Bubba Kush
3.13% Fire OG
3.13% GS Cookies
Description
A tall and productive plant that is packed with fruity flavors. Leaning heavily towards the narrow leaf, sativa spectrum. She carries the terpene intensity of the GMO, but fully sweet fruit candy funk that gives the GMO smell intensity a new fruity spin. Delightful hints of flintstone vitamins, fun dip, and smarties.
Holy GMOly grows long branches that love to flop but are dotted with absolutely frosted flowers carrying light hues of purple. This plant can provide a more uplifting, happy, and energetic experience, complimenting the sweetness of her smell and flavors with a delightful experience and potency that is sure to impress even for the most experienced cannabis users and make you want to say, Holy GMOly!
---------------------------------------------------------
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene
Lineage:
25% Red Pop
25% Runtz
25% GMO
6.25% Banana OG (Orgnkids)
6.25% Blackberry
6.25% Bubba Kush
3.13% Fire OG
3.13% GS Cookies
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SOL CANNA
Sol Canna cultivates premium, sustainably grown cannabis that enhances the recreational experience for our customers while promoting wellness, community, and environmental stewardship. We are dedicated to quality cultivation, innovation, and responsible growing practices, ensuring that every plant is nurtured with care. Our goal is to create a product that not only delivers an exceptional experience but also respects the planet and supports local communities. We strive to foster an inclusive and educational environment where the benefits of cannabis can be enjoyed responsibly and with intention.
Notice a problem?Report this item