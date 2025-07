She'll fly you to the moon and bury your head in the ground when you get there. A stunningly potent and stoney cross of Wedding Cake and Apple Fritter. Selected for her short, stout, indica leaning nature; it may be wise to clear your calendar for a couple hours to enjoy blissful Wedding Fritter relaxation. She comes from a lineage of Sour Apple, with OG and Cookies all the way down.



While her potency is enjoyable, she stinks of something fierce! Expect that earthy, OG funk. There's not a whole lot of cookies to be smelled in this girl.



Terpenes: Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, Linalool, a-Humulene, a-Pinene



Lineage:

Wedding Cake

Apple Fritter



