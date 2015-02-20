Boysenberry
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Boysenberry effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
