About this strain
High School Sweetheart
Bred by Gage Green Genetics, High School Sweetheart is a cross of Cherry Pie Kush and Grateful Breath. This hybrid grows large dense buds with big calyxes, boasting lots of resin perfect for hash production. High School Sweetheart offers pungent earthy aromas with fruity and gassy undertones. Its effects are light and energetic.
High School Sweetheart effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
