About this product
Jawa Kush combines the infamous Ghost OG with the delightful flavors of Jawa Pie. This strain is an indica-dominant hybrid with around 15% THC level. The buds emit a tart and spicy aroma, and the flavor profiles reminiscent of a ‘sugar cake’ with subtle notes of lemon gas .This strain is very potent, providing a dreamy, cerebral high. Not recommended for beginners, it is best enjoyed right before bed. The effects will loosen your body, clear your mind, and put you completely at ease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!