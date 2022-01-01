Jawa Kush combines the infamous Ghost OG with the delightful flavors of Jawa Pie. This strain is an indica-dominant hybrid with around 15% THC level. The buds emit a tart and spicy aroma, and the flavor profiles reminiscent of a ‘sugar cake’ with subtle notes of lemon gas .This strain is very potent, providing a dreamy, cerebral high. Not recommended for beginners, it is best enjoyed right before bed. The effects will loosen your body, clear your mind, and put you completely at ease.