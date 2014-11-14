Sol Flower
Rug Burn OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Rug Burn OG effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
