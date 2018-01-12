About this strain
The Vision is a hybrid strain bred by Archive Seed Bank in Oregon. It combines genetics from the classic Ohio Lemon G, famous for her strong lemon peel and Christmas wreath flavor, and the resinous, award-winning Do-Si-Dos. This strain was created as a testament to the vision of a brighter future through the propagation and cultivation of quality cannabis.
The Vision effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
57% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!