Rainmaker is a true 50/50 hybrid made from a cross of Mandarin Sunset x Citral Skunk. Hints of purple are visible amongst its dark green buds. The buds are fluffy and round, featuring thick dark orange pistols and long trichomes. Both aromas and flavors revolve around three main notes: citrus, skunk, and cheese. Ideal for late afternoon to early evening time usage, this strain will leave you in a state of delightful bliss. Rainmaker starts with a heady high that is best for relaxation. Have some snacks on hand as Rainmaker is said to bring on the munchies once your head is in the clouds. Relaxed, uplifted, and feelings of euphoria are all common experiences.



Soulshine Cannabis grows its indoor flower in climate-controlled rooms, with all natural media and nutrients. Our team gives each plant extra love by hand watering and following natural and sustainable growing practices that ensure the potency of each harvest. After curing on the stem in humidity-controlled rooms, each bud is hand trimmed to perfection. Soulshine’s harvest cycle ensures only fresh and quality flower goes into our sustainable packaging.

