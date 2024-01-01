This Bubble Hash is strain-specific and has been produced entirely from a single source - Southern Sky Brand's in-house White Truffles (Hybrid) flower.
Our Bubble Hash is a concentrate made by washing cannabis in ice water and collecting the THC-heavy trichomes in a series of screens. We collect a full spectrum of 45um-160um trichome sizes for a wide variety of natural terpenes and cannabinoids. We dry these trichomes through a proprietary system to ensure they stay fragrant and flavorful for the customer. We advise you try adding our Bubble Hash product to any cannabis flower product for a more euphoric experience.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.