This Bubble Hash is strain-specific and has been produced entirely from a single source - Southern Sky Brand's in-house White Truffles (Hybrid) flower.



Our Bubble Hash is a concentrate made by washing cannabis in ice water and collecting the THC-heavy trichomes in a series of screens. We collect a full spectrum of 45um-160um trichome sizes for a wide variety of natural terpenes and cannabinoids. We dry these trichomes through a proprietary system to ensure they stay fragrant and flavorful for the customer. We advise you try adding our Bubble Hash product to any cannabis flower product for a more euphoric experience.

