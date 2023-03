Top Effect: Uplifting

Strain Type: Indica Dominant



A 50/50 hybrid of Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. Fairly high THC strain with a unique mint flavor. Like warm milk and cookies for a kid, what’s not to like? Most report an uplifting and happy feeling when using this medicine. With its flavor profile tasting like mint and cookies, she’s a popular one. She grows best when indoors and done hydroponically with steady temps and lighting. Lastly, if you’ve been needing to gain weight Kush Mints are for you. Many have reported serious “munchies” after dosing.



Terpene Profile: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool

