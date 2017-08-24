LA Sherb (25.3% THC)

by Southern Sky Brands
About this product

LA Sherb produces a well-balanced high. Patients who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and happy. LA Sherb tastes like berries with tropical and vanilla undertones. This strain is an instant classic! Be happy, relax and enjoy those beautiful Southern Skies. Summertime can't get much better.

About this strain

LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

About this brand

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

