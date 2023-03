Top Effect: Relax

Strain Type: Indica Dominant



Indica-dominant cannabis strain. Lemon and skunky wouldn’t normally be things you associate together, but here it is. This strain is usually a lower THC (high teens to low 20%THC) strain yet is perfect for those needing a “non-trippy” nightcap. Stress tends to melt away, as does your thoughts of the busy day. She’s actually pretty mild yet you’ll smell the citrus mixed with the oddly satisfying smell of skunk. Weird, but it works fast and it works well, it’s the magic of terpenes! Your body will feel this, and if you like the heavy feel or the sense of being medicated, you’ll love L.O.G.

