Our Rocket Pop gummies are a triple threat with layers of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry. Filled with 10 milligrams of THC per piece, the flavor of a Rocket Pop will create a symphony on your taste buds. The taste is inspired by the classic popsicles!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.