East Coast Alien Sauce 1g

by Spectra
SativaTHC CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of East Coast Alien
East Coast Alien

East Coast Alien is an energetic sativa-dominant strain with pungent OG flavors. The buds are tangled in pistils and the aroma of gasoline, and the exhale is forest floor and mint. Effects come quickly, imbuing the consumer with an uplifted tranquility that dissolves stress and woe after a long day. The buzz is inspiring without being overstimulating, creating a balanced sativa buzz to assist in staying active, finishing chores, or simply enhancing mood.  

 

