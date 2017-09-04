About this strain
Pure Love is a hunger-inducing indica-dominant cross of LA Confidential and X18 Pure Pakistani. This sensual cross offers smooth grassy aromas with sharp astringent notes and a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio that is ideal for consumers looking to stimulate appetite, relax, and unwind. Pure Love’s buds are dense with green tones and bright orange pistils caked in sugary trichomes. Growers can expect a flowering period of 8 to 9 weeks and an average yield.
Pure Love effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!