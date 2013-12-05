About this product
Grand Daddy Purple is a mildly blended sweet flavor with hints of grape and berry, this indica strain is from California with deep purple buds. It is a cross between Big Bud and Purple Urkle.
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, and A-Pinene.
Effects: Immediate calming relief, promotes full-body relaxation, helps you fall and stay asleep.
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
About this brand
Created with our innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex produces the industry's leading CCELL cartridges and PAX pods. Each strain is analyzed for composition then blended to taste. With the perfect blend in hand, we then source the highest quality natural terpenes to create a consistent experience.
Quality is our top priority which is why our products are guaranteed tested 100% solvent-free and never cut with PG, VG, MCT or Vitamin E Acetate. With unmatched potencies averaging 85- 95%+ THC, the premium vaping experience is in your hands.