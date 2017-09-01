About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,753 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Spherex
Uncompromising standards driven by science—Spherex invites you to unlock your moment with our line of premium products designed to elevate your experience: physically, emotionally, and creatively. With a variety of products, our award-winning distillate caters to the connoisseur customer seeking cannabis in its purest form. This is the science of feeling good.
Created with our innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex produces the industry's leading CCELL cartridges and PAX pods. Each strain is analyzed for composition then blended to taste. With the perfect blend in hand, we then source the highest quality natural terpenes to create a consistent experience.
Quality is our top priority which is why our products are guaranteed tested 100% solvent-free and never cut with PG, VG, MCT or Vitamin E Acetate. With unmatched potencies averaging 85- 95%+ THC, the premium vaping experience is in your hands.
