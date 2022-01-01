About this product
Introducing LUXE LIVE: Combining full-flavor, fresh-frozen live resin sauce, and highly potent distillate. Perfectly formulated in all-new strain-specific experiences for premium terpene taste from start to finish. By using state-of-the-art extraction methods to extract live sauce from fresh-frozen material, the entire essence of the cannabis plant is unlocked before it loses any of its natural flavors & aromas.
LUXE LIVE contains 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis terpenes, with absolutely no cutting agents of any kind. We have partnered with industry-leading genetics companies to source the highest quality plant material as well as the most desirable strains to formulate our new product line.
Uncompromising standards driven by science—Spherex invites you to unlock your moment with our line of premium products designed to elevate your experience: physically, emotionally, and creatively. With a variety of products, our award-winning distillate caters to the connoisseur customer seeking cannabis in its purest form. This is the science of feeling good.
Created with our innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex produces the industry's leading CCELL cartridges and PAX pods. Each strain is analyzed for composition then blended to taste. With the perfect blend in hand, we then source the highest quality natural terpenes to create a consistent experience.
Quality is our top priority which is why our products are guaranteed tested 100% solvent-free and never cut with PG, VG, MCT or Vitamin E Acetate. With unmatched potencies averaging 85- 95%+ THC, the premium vaping experience is in your hands.
