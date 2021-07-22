About this product
The RiO is a fully portable modular dab rig. The RiO kit includes a core banger, silicone plugs, carb cap, dab tool, and a semi- hard carrying case made with EVA foam.
Colors Include: Black, Teal, Purple, Red, Blue, Pink, and Green.
Butane is not included.
Colors Include: Black, Teal, Purple, Red, Blue, Pink, and Green.
Butane is not included.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Stache Products
Stache is a design company consisting of a dedicated group of individuals whose mission is to create innovative designs that will revolutionize the industry while always keeping the customer in mind first. Our team is built of supportive members that believe in Stache and the products we design.