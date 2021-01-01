About this product
Solventless concentrates deliver the power of the entire cannabis plant. Made without solvents, these all-natural concentrates promote the full spectrum cannabinoid and terpene profiles from the flower and all the benefits that come with them. The entourage effect occurs when all the flower’s components interact to enhance one another and provide a robust experience for a longer period of time. Our solventless products include: Bubble Hash, Live Rosin, Rosin, Budder, and Jams.
Product Highlights:
-Solvent Free Extraction
-Made from fresh frozen flower
-Highest concentration of terpenes
-Robust Flavor
-Strong Aroma
-Full Spectrum
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.