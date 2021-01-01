Solventless concentrates deliver the power of the entire cannabis plant. Made without solvents, these all-natural concentrates promote the full spectrum cannabinoid and terpene profiles from the flower and all the benefits that come with them. The entourage effect occurs when all the flower’s components interact to enhance one another and provide a robust experience for a longer period of time. Our solventless products include: Bubble Hash, Live Rosin, Rosin, Budder, and Jams.



Product Highlights:

-Solvent Free Extraction

-Made from fresh frozen flower

-Highest concentration of terpenes

-Robust Flavor

-Strong Aroma

-Full Spectrum