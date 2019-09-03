The Stanky Preheat MAX Battery is a high quality pen styled battery designed for concentrate cartridges, ,and is the perfect way to consume your favorite oil. The Stanky Preheat MAX has great endurance with a battery capacity of 400mAh. It is charged via an included micro USB charger. The battery is also compatible with Android 5-pin phone chargers! The Preheat MAX has universal 510 threading which makes it compatible with just about any 510 threaded cartridge.



The compact size of the Preheat MAX allows for a stealthy usage. A 15 second preheat is activated by clicking the button twice in quick succession and has three different voltage levels which can be cycled through by clicking the button three times in quick succession. The LED indicator light will change from white (2.7v), to blue (3.1v), and finally to red (3.6v) as the voltage changes. The device is turned on and off with 5 quick presses of the button.



Features:



400mAh Battery

Includes USB Charger

USB Passthrough

Slim Design

510 Thread

Variable Voltage (3 rapid clicks) White: 2.7V – Blue: 3.1V – Red: 3.6V

Preheat Warming Feature 1.8V (2 rapid clicks)

Turn on/off (5 rapid clicks)

Built-in short circuit and overcharging protection