Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 10mm
- Female joint
- Branded glass
- Barrel erc
- Straight tube
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Circ perc
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!