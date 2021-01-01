Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

10" Helix Nano Clear Straight Tube

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 45 degree joint
- Straight tube water pipe
- Helix cyclone chamber
- Thick glass
- Scientific clear glass
- Can chamber
- Clear glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
- Scientific glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!