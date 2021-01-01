Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

10" Silicone Straight Tube Bong

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 10 inches
- Width: 4.5 inches base
- Straight tube
- Food grade silicone
- 45 degrees joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downsteam
- 2.5" 18mm To 14mm downstem
- Dishwasher safe
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!