About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 11 inches
- Joint size: 18mm male
- Width: 3.5 inches base
- 90 degree joint
- Bowl style can vary
- Turbine perc
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Scientific glass
