Stash Lab Technologies

1.25" Grav 3-Piece Aluminum Grinder

- Length/Height: 1.25 inches
- 3 removable pieces
- 15 sharp cutting teeth for effortless grinding
- 15 evenly placed holes to prevent clogging
- Powerful neodymium magnets
- Made of aircraft grade aluminum
- Removable magnetic kief screen
- Grav branded aluminum scraping tool
- Curved scraping tool
- Choose from multiple colors
