Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

13" "Tornado Cyclone" Vapor Rig with Turbine Perc

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 13 inches
- Width: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 18mm
- Male joint
- Dab rig
- Scientific glass
- Smoke creates spinning tornado
- Straight neck
- Turbine disc percolator
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree Joint
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Black accent
- Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!