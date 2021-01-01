Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 13 inches
- Width: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 18mm
- Male joint
- Dab rig
- Scientific glass
- Smoke creates spinning tornado
- Straight neck
- Turbine disc percolator
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree Joint
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Black accent
- Made in the USA
