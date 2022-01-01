About this product
Highlights:
-Height: 13.5 inches
-Joint Size:18mm female
-Bong
-Base Width: 4.75"
-Glass Milli
-Includes 18mm Male Bowl
-Clear Glass
-Thick Glass
-Swiss Perc
-Showerhead Perc
-Ufo Perc
-Matrix Perc
-Flared Mouthpiece
-Branded Glass
-Ice Catcher
-Dewar's Joint
-Ice Catcher
-Deep Bowl
-90° Joint
-Height: 13.5 inches
-Joint Size:18mm female
-Bong
-Base Width: 4.75"
-Glass Milli
-Includes 18mm Male Bowl
-Clear Glass
-Thick Glass
-Swiss Perc
-Showerhead Perc
-Ufo Perc
-Matrix Perc
-Flared Mouthpiece
-Branded Glass
-Ice Catcher
-Dewar's Joint
-Ice Catcher
-Deep Bowl
-90° Joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!