Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 14 inches
- Joint ize: 18 mm
- 25mm inner diameter mouthpiece
- 5 inches diameter base
- 5mm thick glass tubing
- 90 degree angled fixed downstem
- Double percolator
- Glass water pipe
- Scientific glass construction
- Honeycomb perc
- Matrix barrel percolator
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Dome splashguard
- Ice catcher
- 90 degree joint
- Matrix perc
- Thick glass
