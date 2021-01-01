About this product
- Highlights:
- Height: 14.5 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Color accents
- 18mm male bowl
- Clear glass
- Matrix perc
- Honeycomb perc
- 90 degree joint
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Ice catcher
- Thick glass
- Deep bowl
