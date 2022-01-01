About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 15 Inches
- Joint Size: 18 mm Female
- Base Width: 5 Inches
- Nucleus Bong
- Includes 18mm Male Bowl
- Nucleus Decal
- Scientific Glass
- Clear Glass
- Ice Catcher
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Honeycomb Perc
- Straight Tube
- Deep Bowl
- Dewar's Joint
- 90 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- 18mm Joint
- Thick Glass
