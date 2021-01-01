Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 15 inches
- Width: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Nucleus bong
- Glass thickness: 4mm
- 14mm male bowl
- 18mm to 14mm downstem
- Nucleus decals
- Clear glass
- Thick glass
- Ice catcher
- Removable downstem
- Flared mouthpiece
- Straight tube
- 45 degree joint
- Scientific glass
- Deep bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!