Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 15.5 inches
- Width: 4.5 inches base
- 90 degrees joint
- UFO matrix perc
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Female joint
- Wig wag coloring
- 14mm male bowl Included
- Clear glass
- Choice of color
