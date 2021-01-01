Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 16 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female Joint
- Nucleus bong
- 14mm male bowl
- 18mm to 14mm downstem
- Nucleus decals
- Coil perc
- Removable downstem
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Thick glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Dome splashguard
- Straight tube
- 45 degree joint
- Deep bowl
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!