Stash Lab Technologies

18" Water Pipe w/ Stereo to Honeycomb to Tree Perc

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 19 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Straight tube
- Water pipe
- Stereo matrix perc
- Flared mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Honeycomb perc
- Scientific glass
- 90 degrees joint
