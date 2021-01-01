Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 20 inches
- Width: 5.5 inches base
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Color accented percs
- 18mm male bowl
- Bowl style varies
- Honeycomb perc
- Ice catcher
- Thick glass
- Deep bowl
- Flared mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Straight tube
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
