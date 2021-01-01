About this product

Highlights:



- 3.5 inch handheld mini one-hitter

- Made for dry herbs

- Super portable

- Themed glass

- Colored glass

- Ergonomic grip

- Highest quality thick glass

- Unmarked glass



The ultimate chillum for the plant or outdoor enthusiast, the Saguaro cactus also makes a perfect gift. Stand it up on a desk as a 'souvenir' then take this bad boy out after hours! A portable & discreet size with arms that serve as an ergonomic grip. Take this on your next road trip or hiking excursion.