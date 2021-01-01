Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

3.5" Freestanding Glass "Saguaro" Cactus Chillum

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- 3.5 inch handheld mini one-hitter
- Made for dry herbs
- Super portable
- Themed glass
- Colored glass
- Ergonomic grip
- Highest quality thick glass
- Unmarked glass

The ultimate chillum for the plant or outdoor enthusiast, the Saguaro cactus also makes a perfect gift. Stand it up on a desk as a 'souvenir' then take this bad boy out after hours! A portable & discreet size with arms that serve as an ergonomic grip. Take this on your next road trip or hiking excursion.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!